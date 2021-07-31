Bautista's Walk-Off Lifts Ports over Rawhide

STOCKTON, Ca. - Danny Bautista hit a 1-1 pitch from Visalia reliever Emmanuel De Jesus Acosta over the wall in left-center field for a walk-off two-run homer to send the Ports home winners, beating the Rawhide 5-4 on Friday night at Banner Island Ballpark.

Bautista's shot gave the Ports their fourth walk-off win of 2021 and evened their six game series with the Rawhide at two games a piece.

The Ports (30-46) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first three innings. With two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the first, Lawrence Butler legged out a double to right center and scored on a single to center field by Jose Rivas to give Stockton an early 1-0 lead. The Ports struck for two more in the third when Butler beat the shift with a slow ground ball into left field to score Robert Puason from third and Brayan Buelvas from second, giving Stockton a three run lead.

Visalia (18-58) cut into the Ports' lead in the next inning against Ports' starter Kumar Nambiar. With two outs and nobody on, Mason Berne followed a Neyfey Castillo single with a home run to right field to make it 3-2.

The Rawhide then took the lead in the top of the fifth. Alexander Hernandez hit a solo home run to center field to tie the game at three, and with two outs Ronny Simon hit a ground-rule double to right field to score Manuel Garcia, who also doubled, to give Visalia a 4-3 lead.

The Ports' offense fell silent until the ninth when Bautista followed a leadoff walk by Junior Perez with his game-winning homer, igniting a wild celebration at home plate.

Bautista's shot made a winner of Pedro Santos (3-2), who relieved Nambiar with four shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out a career-high eight batters. Acosta (0-1) was charged with the blown save and the loss, allowing two runs in the ninth.

The Ports and Rawhide continue their series with game five of six on Saturday at 7:05 pm at Banner Island Ballpark. Tickets are still available at stocktonports.com

