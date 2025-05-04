Las Vegas Lights FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

May 4, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Johnny Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game while Raiko Arozarena recorded a six-save shutout as Las Vegas Lights FC took a 1-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Cashman Field to end United's four-game winning streak in league play.

