Las Vegas Lights FC Hosts Sacramento Republic FC in Club's First-Ever Playoff Match on Friday, November 1

October 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC (#4) will host its first-ever playoff match on Friday, November 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Cashman Field versus Sacramento Republic FC (#5).

The last time these two teams matched up, the Lights took a key 2-1 home victory over Sacramento Republic FC, completing the home-and-home sweep of the perennial Western Conference contenders.

Friday's Conference Quarterfinal match is the first of four rounds in the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs. Each round is a single-elimination match, with the game going to two 15-minute overtime periods and a penalty shootout to determine a winner, if necessary. For more information on the USL Championship Playoffs and Las Vegas Lights FC's path, please click here.

Local TV Programming Note: Friday's match will broadcast in full on both FOX5 KVVU and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN). SSSEN is a dedicated sports channel launched by FOX5 KVVU that is available across Southern Nevada on broadcast channel 5.2, cable channel 125 and YoutubeTV.

