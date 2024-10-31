Monterey Bay Football Club Visits Monterey Bay Charter School, the Winners of the 2024 Back to School Challenge

October 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California. - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) paid a special visit to the winners of the 2024 Back to School Challenge, Monterey Bay Charter School on Wednesday, October 30. The school purchased over 200 tickets to the Union's Back to School Night match against El Paso Locomotive FC on August 24, the most tickets purchased out of the 20 plus schools that participated in the challenge. As a result, the entire team split into two groups to visit both Monterey Bay Charter Schools campuses in Monterey and Pacific Grove.

MBFC players and coaches visited over 400 students aged K-8th grade, both answering questions from students and teachers as well as asking trivia questions of their own for fun prizes such as mini soccer balls and water bottles. Local news station KION also made an appearance to capture the students' excitement as all of the players took photos with the students and signed their player cards, shirts, shoes, and more. The students then performed their school song for the players to end the visit.

If your school would like to participate in next season's Back to School Challenge, visit montereybayfc.com/btsn for more information.

