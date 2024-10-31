Kizza Nominated for Player of the Month
October 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release
PITTSBURGH (Oct. 31, 2024) - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC striker Edward Kizza is one of four finalists for the USL Championship Player of the Month for October, the league announced this afternoon.
Kizza is the first Hounds player to be up for the award in 2024 after scoring a goal in all four of the Hounds' matches - victories over Miami, Charleston, Loudoun and El Paso - during the month. The scoring outburst brought Kizza's season total to a career-best 12 goals, and it helped propel the Hounds from 10th in the Eastern Conference at the start of the month to a seventh consecutive USL Championship Playoffs berth as the No. 7 seed.
Other finalists for the award are Danny Barrera of Hartford Athletic, Evan Conway of North Carolina FC and JJ Williams of Rhode Island FC.
Fan voting - as well as a vote by the league's Technical Committee and National Media Panel - will run through noon Monday, Nov. 4. The winner will be announced after voting has concluded.
