Segra Field Set to Host 2024 VISAA Boys Soccer Tournament
October 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Segra Field has been announced as the host location for the 2024 Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Boys State Soccer Tournament semi-finals and finals. This marks the first time that the tournament will be played at 5,000-seat professional soccer stadium Segra Field, which is home of USL Championship Club, Loudoun United FC.
"We're thrilled to host the VISAA Boys State Soccer Tournament and welcome fans to come witness the talent that exists throughout the state of Virginia," said Doug Raftery, Executive Business Officer of Segra Field and Loudoun United FC. "Segra Field continues to be known as a professional soccer facility that will now host a state tournament, along with prior success hosting the UPSL National Finals, Division I and Division III collegiate games, and many additional special events."
Tickets to the matches will cost $10/day and seating is general admission. Admission includes entry to all games taking place that day. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the gate on the day of the games. Gates will open one (1) hour prior to the first kickoff of the day.
The teams in Tuesday's Division III semi-final matchup will be set by 7 p.m. on Friday, November 1, and tickets will be on sale on Monday, November 4 at 11 a.m.
The Wednesday and Thursday Division I and Division II semi-final matchups will be finalized on the evening of Monday, November 4 and tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, November 5 at 11 a.m.
To view the full brackets and matchups, please visit https://visaa.org/2024-fall-brackets/2024-bsoc-brackets.
VISAA State Championship - Boys State Soccer Tournament Schedule & Ticket Information
Tuesday, 11/5 - DIII semi-finals - Tickets on-sale Monday, November 4 at 11 a.m.
4 pm: TBA vs TBA
6 pm: TBA vs TBA
Wednesday, 11/6 - DI semi-finals - Tickets on-sale Tuesday, November 5 at 11 a.m.
4 pm: TBA vs TBA
6 pm: TBA vs TBA
Thursday, 11/7 - DII semi-finals - Tickets on-sale Tuesday, November 5 at 11 a.m.
4 pm: TBA vs TBA
6 pm TBA vs TBA
Monday, 11/11 - Finals - Ticket information to follow upon completion of semi-finals
2:30 pm: TBA vs TBA
4:30 pm: TBA vs TBA
6:30 pm: TBA vs TBA
About Segra Field
Segra Field is a premier 5,000-seat stadium and home to United Soccer League (USL) Championship team, Loudoun United FC. Located in Leesburg, VA, the stadium officially opened its doors on August 9, 2019. Segra Field has the capability to host a variety of other events including concerts, corporate gatherings, festivals, and more. The flexibility of the venue allows each host the ability to transform the space and create a memorable event.
