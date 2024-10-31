Playoff Preview: Hounds at Charleston Battery

October 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

From three wins in their first 18 matches to a spot in the USL Championship Playoffs, the Hounds' turnaround in the second half of the season puts momentum on their side, but they face a difficult task in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals when they face the Charleston Battery at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Palmetto State.

The Battery are the No. 2 seed in the East but boast the league's second-best record (64 points) and goal difference (+33), and they have experience in the playoffs as the reigning conference champion. Throw in that the Battery have one of the league's widest home/road splits in terms of results - 13-1-3 at home vs. 5-5-7 away from Patriots Point - and the seventh-seeded Hounds will need to be on their game to advance.

The matchup pits the USL Championship Golden Boot winner, 28-goal scorer Nick Markanich, against the Hounds' league-best defense and Golden Glove winner Eric Dick, but the other end of the field will be just as important. The Battery finished as the fourth-best defensive team in the league, but the Hounds' turnaround in results coincides with their scoring springing to life. In their final 16 games, the Hounds scored 30 goals, including 14 in the past seven matches since the arrival of Bertin Jacquesson on loan.

Edward Kizza would love nothing more than to score his third postseason goal for the Hounds, a feat that would make the October USL Player of the Month candidate the first player in club history to score in six consecutive matches. The game will also be a milestone for Hounds' midfield ironman Danny Griffin, who will become the fifth player to appear in 150 matches for the Hounds, joining Kenardo Forbes, David Flavius, Kevin Kerr and Gary DePalma.

This will be the 44th all-time meeting between the Hounds and Battery - the Hounds have only played the Rochester Rhinos (47) and Harrisburg City Islanders (45) more often - but it is only the second time the teams have been paired in the playoffs. The previous postseason encounter was a two-legged playoff in the 2001 A-League First Round, and the Hounds swept both matches, winning 2-1 at home and 3-1 on the road.

More relevant to this year's matchup is the teams' first meeting of 2024, a scoreless draw on June 8 at Patriots Point. In that match, the Hounds started strong but had to withstand heavy second-half pressure from the Battery before splitting the points. The Hounds won 2-0 in the return match on Oct. 12 in Pittsburgh, and while that match saw the Hounds execute to get an early lead and remain stout defensively, the Battery rested three or four likely starters in this week's match, including Markanich.

The 6:30 p.m. kickoff will be the first of four Eastern Conference Quarterfinals to begin, and the winner will advance to face the winner between Detroit City FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies, who kick off at 7 p.m.

Saturday's match will be shown live on KDKA+, and fans wishing to stream the action can do so on the KDKA website in the Pittsburgh market, as well as anywhere else in the U.S. via ESPN+.

Match info

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

#7 Riverhounds vs. #2 Charleston Battery

Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Patriots Point Soccer Complex, Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Odds: Hounds +320 / Draw +240 / Charleston -130 (FanDuel)

TV: KDKA+

Streaming: ESPN+

Live statistics: USL Championship Match Center

Live updates: @RiverhoundsSC on X/Twitter

Match hashtags: #CHSvPIT and #HOUNDTAHN

