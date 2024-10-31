San Antonio FC and Alen Marcina Mutually Agree to Part Ways

October 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC announced today that they are mutually parting ways with Head Coach Alen Marcina. SAFC will begin their search for a new head coach immediately.

"We value Alen's leadership and recognize the many accomplishments achieved since the 2019 season," said Marco Ferruzzi, SAFC Sporting Director. "We thank Alen for his dedication and commitment to the club and helping make SAFC a model USL franchise."

In five seasons as head coach, Marcina recorded an 81-42-42 record, and led SAFC to the playoffs in each of his first four seasons at the helm.

"I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together at SAFC," said Marcina. "Together, we have transformed the club into one of the most successful teams in the Western Conference, setting a new standard for excellence and achieving milestones that included a USL Championship title in 2022.

"I would like to thank all the players past and present, staff, and fans for their commitment and support during my tenure - it has been a privilege to lead this club. I look forward to my next chapter and will always be cheering for SAFC's continued success."

