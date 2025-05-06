Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 6, 2025

May 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces and Phoenix Mercury had a fierce preseason battle. It came down to the last shot and Deja Kelly delivered the game winning bucket. Capping off a 15-PT 4Q performance for the undrafted guard out of Oregon.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

