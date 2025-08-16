Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2025
Published on August 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces get the dub after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 86-83
A'ja Wilson did it all to lead her team to victory! She recorded her fourth straight double-double with 30 PTS & 16 REB!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 15, 2025
- Indiana Fever Defeated at Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indiana Fever
- Sparks' Balanced Attack Clips Wings - Los Angeles Sparks
- Los Angeles Sparks Edge Dallas Wings, 97-96 - Dallas Wings
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Dream - Golden State Valkyries
- Valkyries Make WNBA Expansion History with 18th Regular Season Win - Golden State Valkyries
- Atlanta Dream Sign Forward Sika Koné to Rest-Of-Season Contract - Atlanta Dream
- Chicago Sky, State Farm Announce Englewood Public Basketball Court Refurbishment - Chicago Sky
- Golden State Valkyries Sign Kaila Charles to a Third Hardship Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Return Home to Host Valkyries - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Las Vegas Aces Prevail in Hard-Fought 83-77 Battle over New York Liberty
- Aces Host New York for the First Time in 2025 to Conclude Home Stand
- A'ja Wilson Earns 25th WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honor
- A'ja Wilson Records First 30-Point, 20-Rebound Game in WNBA History in 94-86 Win over Sun
- Aces Look for Regular Season Sweep against Connecticut Sunday