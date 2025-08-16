Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 15, 2025

Published on August 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Las Vegas Aces get the dub after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 86-83

A'ja Wilson did it all to lead her team to victory! She recorded her fourth straight double-double with 30 PTS & 16 REB!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







