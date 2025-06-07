Las Vegas Aces vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 7, 2025

June 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Las Vegas Aces 95-68 to pick up their first win with a +10-point differential in franchise history

Kayla Thornton went off for a career-high 22 PTS & 11 REB, while Cecilia Zandalasini added in 18 PTS of her own.

WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 7, 2025

