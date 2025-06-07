Las Vegas Aces vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 7, 2025
The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Las Vegas Aces 95-68 to pick up their first win with a +10-point differential in franchise history
Kayla Thornton went off for a career-high 22 PTS & 11 REB, while Cecilia Zandalasini added in 18 PTS of her own.
