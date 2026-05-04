WNBA Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 3, 2026

Published on May 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video


The Dallas Wings defeat the Aces, 101-84, in their final preseason game!

ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Aziaha James: 18 PTS | 4 REB | 2 STL ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Maddy Siegrist: 14 PTS | 5 REB ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Paige Bueckers: 11 PTS | 9 AST ÂªÃ¯Â¸Â Alanna Smith: 12 PTS | 7 REB

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