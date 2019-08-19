Larry Smith Signs on to Training Camp

The Mayhem have made another upgrade to their blue line, acquiring defenseman Larry Smith to their training camp roster.

Smith spent his first full professional season with the Mayhem in 2018-19 after having just completed a four-year college stint at Niagara University. The Buffalo, NY native quickly made an impression in Macon as an extremely dependable shutdown defenseman. He led the entire team in +/- virtually all season, ultimately placing 7th in the league and 2nd among blue-liners with a whopping +24 rating through 50 games played. Due to his defensive prowess, Smith (6'3, 200) was named to the SPHL South All-Star Team in just his first season.

"I'm very excited to come back and see the boys and get back to work," Smith said. "I thought I got better as the season went on and I'm looking forward to cranking it up a notch this season!"

As the 2018-19 campaign progressed, the 26-year-old grew steadily more comfortable on the attack and in the offensive zone. While the more defensive elements of the game like shot-blocking, gap control, stick-checking and zone exits were certainly his bread and butter, Smith eventually began testing opposing goalies himself. On the last day of the regular season, he scored his first Mayhem goal against the Peoria Rivermen, earning a well-deserved reward after an entire season of superb defensive play.

"Smitty took huge strides in his development this past season and we are expecting him to get even better," Mayhem Head Coach Leo Thomas said. "I think he has a good sense of what it takes to stick in this league and he's ready."

Smith has become the sixteenth player signing and sixth defenseman signed this summer. Stay tuned on the Mayhem website and on social media as training camp signings are made throughout the off-season. Spots will continue to fill as October draws nearer. Opening night is scheduled for October 18th against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Mayhem season tickets and partial plans are available for the 2019-20 season. For more information, call the Mayhem front office at (478) 803-1592.

