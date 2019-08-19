Ice Flyers Trade for Defenseman Bakker from Roanoke

August 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release





Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers have announced a trade with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The Ice Flyers acquire the playing rights of defenseman Cameron Bakker and future considerations for the playing rights of forward Brantley Sherwood.

The 2019-20 season will mark Bakker's third year playing professional hockey. Starting his professional career in 2017-18 with the Cornwall Nationals of the Federal Hockey League where he totaled 18 points built up of three goals and 15 assists throughout a total of 20 games. Halfway through the 2017-18 season, Bakker joined the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs where he played 26 games amassing 13 points comprised of one goal and 12 assists. In 2018-19 Bakker was called up to the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays on November 6, 2018 where he played 42 games and collected 11 assists and one goal totaling 12 points. He returned mid-March and helped the Dawgs advance to the SPHL semi-final while putting up seven points in five games.

Sherwood joined the Ice Flyers in the summer of 2018. He had 14 points in 31 games before being called up to ECHL Norfolk for the remainder of the season.

"We're excited about adding a defensemen of Cam's caliber. I have heard nothing but great things about his game and his character, and he is going to fit in nicely with our organization," Ice Flyers Head Coach Rod Aldoff added. "We also want to thank Brantley for his time as an Ice Flyer and wish him well with his career."

The Ice Flyers Opening Weekend is Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19. It's not too late to order your 2019-20 Season Tickets - call Account Executive Shawn Betz at 850-466-3111 today.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from August 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.