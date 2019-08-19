Dawgs Acquire Brant Sherwood from Pensacola

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the SPHL rights to forward Brant Sherwood have been acquired from the Pensacola Ice Flyers. In exchange, Roanoke has sent the SPHL rights of defenseman Cam Bakker to the Ice Flyers.

Sherwood played in 31 games for Pensacola in the 2018-19 season and netted five goals and nine assists along with 62 penalty minutes. It was his third season in the SPHL, having spent the previous two as a member of the now defunct Mississippi RiverKings. Over 132 career games in the SPHL, Sherwood has 34 goals and 82 assists.

"I felt that we needed to bring in some scrappy energy up front and Sherwood fits the bill perfectly," said Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner. "He's proven to be effective at that role while also being able to contribute offensively. I am excited to see him in a Dawgs uniform this season."

The San Anselmo, California native also appeared in 14 games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals last season and notched two goals.

Bakker played in 36 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs over the past two seasons and had four assists in ten games with Roanoke during the 2018-19 campaign. He spent the majority of the last season in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays, where he had a goal and 11 assists over 42 games.

"Cam has been fantastic for us over the last year and a half," said Bremner. "He's a great player on the ice and a great guy off it. He will be missed in Roanoke."

The team will assemble for training camp at the beginning of October and fourth season of Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hockey will begin on October 18 in Pensacola. Roanoke's home opener will take place on October 26 against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:05 PM. Half and full-season tickets are available now and can be purchased by contacting the Dawgs at 540-266-7343.

