Former Captain Joe Mitchell Signs with Marksmen

August 19, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Former Neumann University, Mitchell captain turns pro with Marksmen.

Mitchell, the 6'0, 174lb center from Buffalo, NY was a staple with the Neumann Knights. In his last two seasons with the Knights, Mitchell was a point per game while serving as the assistant and then eventual captain.

A true two-way forward, Mitchell is reliable at the face-off dot and in his own end while also being able to help carry the offensive load.

Along with playing four years of hockey at Neumann University, Mitchell also golfed for four years at the Pennsylvania.

Mitchell marks another signing by head coach Jesse Kallechy that focuses on two-way play and character.

Welcome to the Marksmen, Joe!

-

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization, with Opening Night on October 19! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Community Relations Director and Broadcaster Media Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

