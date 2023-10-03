Larry Lucchino Reacts to the Death of Tim Wakefield

WORCESTER, MA - Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, the Chairman and Principal Owner of the Worcester Red Sox, as well as Chairman of the Jimmy Fund, offered the following words in reaction to the passing of fellow Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield:

"My sentiments are of sadness, for this great and good man was taken far too soon," Lucchino said, "but they are also of anger, as they are whenever an innocent person is struck by a form of cancer. We have come so very far in the treatment of cancers, and this crushing news brings into stark relief-yet again-that we have miles to go.

"The Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have truly lost a champion. Tim's relentless dedication to our pediatric and adult patients and their families was immeasurable. He was an advocate for the mission to defy cancer on and off the field through fundraising, visiting patients, and bringing awareness to this horrific disease. He was a hero, both on and off the field. The entire Dana-Farber and Jimmy Fund community mourn his loss.

"Tim's contributions to the Red Sox, again both on the field and off the field, are well-documented. He was the ultimate humble man and gentle man. His integral role in our World Championships of 2004 and 2007 were exceeded by his contributions to the community in New England and his hometown of Melbourne, Florida. Who knows what future contributions he could have continued to make had we not been robbed of his generosity, and had he not been robbed of the opportunity. For surely he would have continued to do so. He was a remarkable man.

"His visits to Dana-Farber touched so many lives-patients, parents, nurses, physicians, technicians. He turned so many daunting days into bright ones with fond memories.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, Stacy, and to his children, Trevor and Brianna. Our community stands ready to embrace them, just as Tim embraced this community.

"The Worcester Red Sox held their inaugural Brain Cancer Awareness day during the 2023 season; going forward, the day will pay tribute to Tim Wakefield, and to all who are forced to battle this cruel and terrible disease. 'Tim, we will fight for you.'"

