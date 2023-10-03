Spend the Perfect Fall Day at Truist Field on October 7

October 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







Happy fall, y'all! Pumpkin spice, Halloween, and cooler(ish) temperatures? We'll take it! There's so much to do during autumn, that it's almost impossible to curate the perfect fall day, but luckily we've got you covered this Saturday (10/7) at Truist Field as we host the Mecklenburg Oktoberfest presented by Audi and the Charlotte Knights Pumpkin Patch presented by Circle K.

One of the greatest experiences of this time of year is picking out a pumpkin for Halloween. But why just visit a grocery store to do it when you could grab the perfect pumpkin with a perfect view? Thousands of pumpkins both small and large will be available for purchase in the outfield grass with the stunning Charlotte skyline as a backdrop. Small pumpkins are just $10.00 and large pumpkins are $20.00 (card only), plus admission to the actual event is absolutely free. The kids choosing their favorite pumpkin while you sit back and sip on some Oktoberfest beer? Talk about a picturesque moment.

Speaking of pictures... family photos anyone? The holidays are quickly approaching which means it's time to craft a card to send out to your family and friends. Featuring plenty of photo ops and set-ups, there's a spot for everyone to snap some stills this Saturday. If you ask us, we're at one of the most Instagram-worthy locations in the city, but the difference for this weekend vs. a game is that anyone can get photos on the field at anytime.

Oh, and on the topic of the holidays, you can get ahead on your shopping this year because the Mecklenburg Oktoberfest will welcome dozens of vendors to the ballpark. We can't forget to mention that the Oktoberfest is run on a coin-based system (you pay upfront for coins which allow you to purchase vendor items) so it basically feels like you aren't even spending money. You're welcome!

Something the Charlotte Knights pride ourselves on is the family-friendly fun we provide throughout the whole year. Whether you're coming to this event alone, with friends, a significant other, or family, there's something for everyone! Featuring the kids-zone, a pumpkin painting station, and mouth-watering food and sweets, kids of all ages will have plenty of opportunities to partake in the fun. Don't worry, we'll have lots of options for adult beverages, too.

Now that brings us to the food and drinks. Pumpkin spice, crisp fall beer, and juicy bratwursts? Fall food in unmatched, which is why we're upgrading our event in 2023. The past three years its always been the Charlotte Knights Pumpkin Patch, but this year from the producers of Taste of Charlotte, the Mecklenburg Oktoberfest is kicking things up a notch. From the food and drinks, to the music and shopping, those German Oktoberfest vibes will be high all day and night. Want to take a look at the menu? Here you go. Spoiler: there's a best bratwurst contest so make sure to arrive on an empty stomach.

What's an Oktoberfest without music? German polka bands will play throughout the day, (literally from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.) so come by and grab a beer from the Biergarten as we say "prost" to celebrate what's forecasted to be a pretty fall day in the Queen City! Nobody's stopping you from dancing, either!

People often ask us if we're bummed that it's no longer baseball season. Of course we miss it, but since there's so much happening at Truist Field all offseason (more on Light the Knights soon) we're excited about what the next few months have in store (did we mention the outdoor hockey game?)

So bring your family, bring your friends, or bring yourself. We want to see you this weekend! There's no reason to run around town putting together the perfect fall day when we have it all in one place for you this Saturday.

The kids will be smiling, parents will love it, college roommates can get out of campus for a bit, and all will feel right, if even just for a little bit, because we're going to have an unforgettable fall Saturday at Truist Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.