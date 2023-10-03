Scranton/Wilkes-Barre sets 2024 home game times

October 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced their home game times for the 2024 season. The new season begins on March 29 at Buffalo with the home opener slated for April 2. The RailRiders will once again play a 150-game slate with 75 games set for PNC Field.

The first pitch for all weeknight games throughout the season will be at 6:35 P.M. Saturday games in April and May will start at 4:05 P.M. and shift to 6:05 starting on June 8 for the remainder of the summer. All Sunday games will begin at 1:05 P.M. in 2024.

Games on May 7 and 21 will have a 6:05 P.M. first pitch.

The RailRiders will host two STEM School Day games in 2024 with 11:05 A.M. start times. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hosts Rochester on Wednesday, May 8, and Syracuse on Wednesday, May 22, in the early games. STEM School Day games are presented by Penn State Scranton, Penn State Hazleton and Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Louisville will play at 1:05 P.M. on Wednesday, July 31, at PNC Field.

The final Saturday game of the home schedule, September 14 against Lehigh Valley, is set with a 4:05 P.M. start.

Promotions and giveaways will be announced at a later time and all game times are subject to change.

Season ticket memberships, including premium seating, full season, half season and partial plans, are on sale now. Find more information online at swbrailriders.com or by calling (570) 969-2255.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.