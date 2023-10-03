Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

October 3, 2023 - XFL (XFL)







This past week the Norfolk Tides won their second Triple-A Championship, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart won her second Women's National Basketball Association Most Valuable Player Award, the United States Football League and the XFL announced their intention to merge, and Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo won its second U.S. Open Cup. Highlights from this week come from the International League, Pacific Coast League, Texas League, Eastern League, Southern League, Atlantic League, Women's National Basketball Association, XFL-USFL, Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, National Arena League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, Canadian Premier League, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, Western Hockey League, North American Hockey League, and American Ultimate Disc League.

BASEBALL

International League

The Norfolk Tides (3-1) defeated the Oklahoma City Dodgers (2-1), 7-6, at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Triple-A Championship win caps a tremendous season, and the second Triple-A title in franchise history. Colton Cowser was named MVP of the Championship game. He went 2-for-4 including the clutch go-ahead grand slam.

Norfolk Tides comes home as Triple-A Championship winners

The Norfolk Tides (2-1) defeated the Durham Bulls (1-2), 7-0, at Harbor Park. The Tides won their sixth Governors' Cup in franchise history, their first since 1985, to advance to the Triple-A Championship.

Champions! The Norfolk Tides are International League champions after defeating the Durham Bulls 7-0 in the decisive Game 3 at Harbor Park. For the Tides, it's their first league championship since 1985.

Pacific Coast League

Michael Busch and Jonny DeLuca both homered and pitcher Gavin Stone recorded 10 strikeouts in the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 5-2 win against the Round Rock Express at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Dodgers clinched the 2023 Pacific Coast League Championship. The Dodgers swept the best-of-three Pacific Coast League Championship Series, 2-0, to win Oklahoma City's first league title since 1996 and fifth league title in the franchise's history after the team also won PCL titles in 1963 and 1965 and American Association titles in 1992 and 1996.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate, celebrate after winning the 2023 Pacific Coast League championship.

Texas League

For the second time in four seasons of playing baseball in Amarillo, the Sod Poodles are Texas League Champions. The Sod Poodles beat the Arkansas Travelers 9-1 to secure the first championship at HODGETOWN. The Sod Poodles jumped out early in the winner-take-all final game of the 2023 season and cruised thanks to some dominant pitching, carrying a shutout into the eighth inning.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Double-A affiliate, celebrate after winning the 2023 Texas League championship.

Eastern League

The Erie SeaWolves overpowered Binghamton in a 10-0 win and secured the franchise's first Eastern League crown in a series sweep over the Rumble Ponies. On the pitching side, Brant Hurter was outstanding. He logged seven shutout innings, allowing three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Erie's defense turned three double plays behind him. Hurter tossed 13 scoreless innings in his two playoff starts. Adam Wolf tossed a scoreless eighth inning and Andrew Magno finished off Erie's undefeated postseason run with a perfect ninth.

Southern League

For the first time since 1978, the Tennessee Smokies won the Southern League Championship. The Smokies beat the Blue Wahoos by a final of 10-3 to get revenge from last season. The Smokies won the ballgame by a final of 10-3 to secure the 2023 Southern League Championship. Smokies ace Cade Horton got the win, tossing five innings and allowing only one run and striking out four batters. The Smokies end the season on top of the mountain for the first time since 1978!

The Tennessee Smokies, the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate, celebrate after winning the 2023 Southern League championship.

Atlantic League

The Lancaster Barnstormers are bringing the Atlantic League trophy back home on the bus. Brent Teller fired seven innings, allowing only a second inning home run, pitching the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 7-1 victory over the Gastonia Honey Hunters in the fifth and deciding game of the Atlantic League Championship Series. The win gives the Barnstormers their second consecutive Atlantic League title and the fourth in franchise history. They become the first Atlantic League team since the Long Island Ducks in 2012-13 to accomplish the feat.

The win gives the Barnstormers their second consecutive Atlantic League title and the fourth in franchise history:

The Long Island Ducks and manager Wally Backman have decided to part ways following the completion of the team's 2023 Atlantic League season earlier this month. "We want to thank Wally for all his contributions over the past five years," said Ducks Owner/CEO Frank Boulton. "We wish him the best moving forward." Backman joined the Ducks prior to the 2019 season and finished his Ducks career with a record of 284-232 (.550). The team made the playoffs three times and advanced to two Atlantic League Championship Series (2019, 2021), winning one (2019). The search for Backman's successor is currently underway.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart has been named the 2023 Kia WNBA Most Valuable Player. This is the second Kia WNBA Most Valuable Award for Stewart and the first for a member of the Liberty. Stewart previously earned the honor in 2018 with the Seattle Storm. In her seventh WNBA season and first with the Liberty, Stewart averaged 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.57 blocked shots and 1.45 steals in 34.1 minutes in 40 games. She ranked second in the WNBA in scoring, third in rebounding, 16th in assists, fourth in blocks and minutes and eighth in steals.

We sit down with 2023 WNBA Kia MVP, Breanna Stewart, as she's named MVP for the second time in her career, and the first in New York Liberty franchise history.

Indiana Fever forward-center Aliyah Boston has been named the unanimous 2023 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year. Boston averaged 14.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.32 steals and 1.25 blocked shots in 31.2 minutes in 40 games (all starts) this season. She shot a WNBA-high 57.8 percent from the field, becoming the first rookie to lead the league in that category in a season. Indiana selected Boston with the first overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

FOOTBALL

XFL and United States Football League

The United States Football League ("USFL") and the XFL announced their intention to merge. Subject to customary regulatory approvals and if the transaction is consummated, the new league will establish best-in-class operations based on the most recent seasons of both leagues. This historic combination will anchor professional spring football with substantial capabilities and resources to ensure future growth and continue to enhance the development of the collective players, coaches, and staff that are coming together.

USFL and XFL OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE Intention to MERGE

Canadian Football League

CFL Plays of the Week

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the addition of the San Antonio Gunslingers for the upcoming season. San Antonio's addition to the IFL's Western Conference as well as the recent Eastern Conference addition of the Jacksonville Sharks confirms there will be sixteen teams and evenly balanced conferences in 2024. "The Rackler family and the Gunslinger's are a great addition to the IFL," said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "This is a team that is built the right way with good people and will immediately compete at the top of the IFL." unslingers CEO and owner, Don Rackler, said "We are excited to be a member of the IFL and the level of excellence it represents. Our fans deserve the best experience possible, and they will get that in the years ahead."

The San Antonio Gunslingers franchise will debut as the 16th member of the Indoor Football League when the season begins in March of 2024.

National Arena League

The National Arena League officially reveals Fort Worth, Texas as the newest franchise to join the rapidly growing National Arena League as recent league expansion reshapes the landscape of the NAL and extends the reach of arena football into seven states now nationwide growing the footprint of the league. The North Texas Bulls become the seventh member of the 2024 National Arena League geared to kickoff in spring. In 2024, the Bulls will host their home games at the Cowtown Coliseum in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. Prior to joining the National Arena League the North Texas Bulls played in the American Arena League (AAL) and were the league's champion in 2021.

The North Texas Bulls are Running with the NAL in 2024! Welcome to the NAL Fort Worth, Texas.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Houston Dynamo FC defeated Inter Miam CF 2-1 to win the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, securing its first title under owner Ted Segal, general manager Pat Onstad and head coach Ben Olsen. The victory secured Houston's fourth domestic title in Club history after the Dynamo won back-to-back MLS Cup titles in 2006 and 2007, as well as the 2018 U.S. Open Cup. Head coach Ben Olsen is the third coach to win the U.S. Open Cup with two different teams. Notably, Houston never trailed in a match during its U.S. Open Cup championship campaign.

Houston Dynamo WINS U.S. Open Cup OVER MESSI-LESS Inter Miami

National Women's Soccer League

Bay FC, the Bay Area's newest professional sports franchise and a member of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), announced Albertin Montoya as the club's first head coach. "Albertin has strong roots in the rich tradition of Bay Area soccer. He has been a leader in focusing on the technical pillar of development, which is a critical piece to bringing the beautiful game to life," said Aly Wagner, co-founder and co-chair of Bay FC. "Every day we get one step closer to seeing what our club will do on the field!" Montoya most recently served as the interim head coach for the NWSL's Washington Spirit in 2022.

The Attacking Third crew have nothing but praise for Bay FC's new head coach Albertin Montoya after he was announced as the clubs first ever coach.

Angel City Football Club (ACFC)announced that the club has exercised their option to extend star forward Sydney Leroux's contract through December 2024. Leroux joined the club midway through the 2022 NWSL Season via a trade with the Orlando Pride. "I am so excited to continue my career with Angel City," said Leroux. "Los Angeles has truly become home for me and my family and I wouldn't want to play anywhere else. The community the club has built is incredible and I look forward to playing many more games in front of the best fans in the NWSL." Since joining ACFC, Leroux has appeared in 19 total matches, earning three goals in 1,054 minutes, which boosted her career total to 40 goals in 133 total matches.

The one, the only: Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman.

United Soccer League Championship

The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 29 of the 2023 regular seasonwith Memphis 901 FC forward Rodrigo Da Costa voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording the first hat trick of his career in the league in a 4-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Al Lang Stadium.

Canadian Premier League

Wondering how the 2023 Canadian Premier League playoffs are going to work? In this video, Kristian Jack explains everything about the league's new playoff format.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League the largest and most successful professional lacrosse property in the world, announced several new structural formats, most prominently a single-table, "Unified Standings," in which teams are ranked regardless of geography, debuting with the 2023-24 season.

Teddy Jenner and Pat Gregoire break down the NLL schedule and the new unified standings format!

Premier Lacrosse League

TOP 10 PLAYS FROM THE 2023 PLL CHAMPIONSHIP

HOCKEY

Western Hockey League

The Western Hockey League announced Kevin Constantine, Head Coach of the Wenatchee Wild, has been suspended pending an independent investigation into alleged violations of WHL Regulations and Policies. Constantine was suspended after the WHL's independent reporting channel received a complaint regarding his conduct. Constantine is not permitted to have any contact with any member of the organization, including players, while the matter is being investigated. The WHL will issue a further statement when the process has concluded.

WHL Top 10

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - September 18-24, 2023

Ontario Hockey League

The London Knights are proud to announce the team has made a trade with the Peterborough Petes for OHL Champion and OHL Final MVP, Michael Simpson. To London: - Michael Simpson, To Peterborough - Zach Bowen, - 3rd Round Pick in 2025 (KGN). "With Michael we are bringing in a smart and mature goaltender with a lot of experience in our league. He has a history of winning and that's what we want to continue to do this season, win hockey games. It's the second year in a row that we have brought in a former London Jr Knight to our team (George Diaco in 2022-23), and we know that's special for Michael and his family as he play's his final year of Junior in his hometown." - Mark Hunter, General Manager

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Pop and R&B icon Jason Derulo announced Wednesday that he has increased his participation in Pro Volleyball Federation, making a major equity investment into the League. Derulo's new role as a League investor comes alongside his position as a member of the ownership group of Pro Volleyball Federation's Omaha Supernovas. Derulo joins the likes of NFL quarterback Joe Burrow and his parents Jimmy and Robin Burrow, and 5-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings as high-profile equity investors in Pro Volleyball Federation, joining team owners throughout the League and others who have made significant investments. More than $150 million has now been committed to Pro Volleyball Federation by its equity holders and team owners.

The Grand Rapids Rise announced that setter MacKenzi Welsh will now serve as the team's director of volleyball operations, assuming that role from Rise head coach Cathy George. Welsh decided to medically retire and forgo her inaugural Pro Volleyball Federation campaign. Welsh joins the Rise staff that also consists of associate head coach Bill Walton and assistant coach Denislav Dimitrov.

American Ultimate Disc League

Big Ben Jagt continually came up huge for the New York Empire when it mattered most during the 2023 title run.

Did we miss anything newsworthy or fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

• Discuss this story on the XFL message board...





XFL Stories from October 3, 2023

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.