Bats to Host Trick-Or-Treat at Louisville Slugger Field

October 3, 2023 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats are treating families to a night of Halloween fun at Louisville Slugger Field for the third annual Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 5:00 - 9 p.m. The holiday festivities will include trick-or-treating on the concourse, a costume contest with prizes and a screening of the movie "Monsters, Inc." on Louisville Slugger Field's giant, high-definition video board.

Trick-or-Treat at the Ballpark is just $5 to attend for kids ages 12 and under and just $7.50 for each accompanying adult when purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased in advance at batsbaseball.com. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Box Office at the event, with the costs being $7.50 for kids 12 and under and $10 for adults.

The event offers the opportunity to trick-or-treat in a fun, safe and family-friendly environment. The Bats will have trick-or-treating stations set up around the concourse and participating partners will provide treats for trick-or-treaters as families make their way around the ballpark throughout the evening. Additional activities available include pumpkin decorating, spooky photo opportunities and face painting.

In addition to trick-or-treating, fans can participate in a costume contest, beginning at 6:30. To enter, fans should report to the 3rd base dugout at 6:15. Categories will include most creative costume, scariest costume, cutest costume, couple costume, and best family/group costume. Each winner will receive a special Bats Prize Pack.

Following the costume contest, fans are invited to grab seats in the ballpark for a screening of "Monsters, Inc." (2001, rated G), presented by Norton Children's. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis on the outfield grass and within the stadium-bowl seating area (chair-back seats). The movie is scheduled to begin around 7:30 p.m.

Concessions will be open throughout the evening on the concourse. Available items and pricing will be consistent with a normal Louisville Bats game day. Free parking will be available in the Louisville Slugger Field lot at the corner of Main St. and Jackson St.

Visit batsbaseball.com and https://www.milb.com/louisville/community/trickortreat for additional information.

