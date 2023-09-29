Ducks and Manager Wally Backman Mutually Agree to Part Ways

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks and manager Wally Backman have decided to part ways following the completion of the team's 2023 Atlantic League season earlier this month.

"We want to thank Wally for all his contributions over the past five years," said Ducks Owner/CEO Frank Boulton. "We wish him the best moving forward."

Backman joined the Ducks prior to the 2019 season and finished his Ducks career with a record of 284-232 (.550). The team made the playoffs three times and advanced to two Atlantic League Championship Series (2019, 2021), winning one (2019). The search for Backman's successor is currently underway.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

