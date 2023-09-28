Dodgers Earn 5-2 win

September 28, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Michael Busch and Jonny DeLuca both homered and pitcher Gavin Stone recorded 10 strikeouts in the Oklahoma City Dodgers' 5-2 win against the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as the Dodgers clinched the 2023 Pacific Coast League Championship. The Dodgers (2-0/90-58) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run homer by DeLuca out to the deepest part of the ballpark in left-center field. The Express (0-2/89-60) cut OKC's lead in half in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Blaine Crim. A three-run homer by Michael Busch in the fifth inning out to left field pushed the Dodgers' lead to 5-1. The Express tacked on a run via a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to trim the lead to 5-2. Starting pitcher Gavin Stone escaped a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the first inning and went on to record 10 strikeouts over 6.1 innings. He allowed two runs and four hits with two walks before Rickey Vanasco and Wander Suero combined for 2.2 scoreless innings to close out OKC's win.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers swept the best-of-three Pacific Coast League Championship Series, 2-0, to win Oklahoma City's first league title since 1996 and fifth league title in the franchise's history after the team also won PCL titles in 1963 and 1965 and American Association titles in 1992 and 1996...The 2023 PCL Championship Series featured the top two teams in the overall 2023 PCL standings after the Dodgers won the PCL's first-half title in June with a 50-23 record and Round Rock won the PCL's second-half title Sunday with a 45-30 record. The Dodgers finished the regular season 90-58 for the best record in the PCL, while the Express finished in second place overall with an 89-60 record...Oklahoma City made its first postseason appearance since the 2018 season and won its first playoff series since the 2016 American Conference Finals when the Dodgers defeated Nashville, 3-2.

-This marks the Los Angeles Dodgers' first Triple-A championship since 1994 when the Albuquerque Dukes won the Pacific Coast League.

-Gavin Stone (1-0/7-4) earned the win, allowing two runs and four hits, including a home run, over a season-high 6.1 innings with two walks and 10 strikeouts. It was Stone's third double-digit strikeout game this season with OKC...Ricky Vanasco followed with 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings and Wander Suero closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.

-Michael Busch hit a three-run homer and went 2-for-4 with three RBI as he extended his hitting streak to 11 games. During the streak, he is 15-for-41 with seven extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 10 runs scored. His homer in the fifth inning was his 28th of the season in Triple-A and 30th of the season overall including his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers...Busch has homered in four of his last six games.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-4 and scored a run and so far is 6-for-8 in the playoffs with a walk, three RBI and two runs scored. He has reached base in seven of his first nine postseason plate appearances.

What's Next: The PCL Champion Dodgers next advance to the Triple-A Championship Game to be played at 9 p.m. CT Saturday, Sept. 30 at Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin, Nevada against the champion of the International League. The best-of-three IL Championship Series between first-half champion Norfolk and second-half champion Durham is currently tied, 1-1. The game will be carried live on MLB Network. Live radio coverage begins 15 minutes before first pitch on 94.7 FM "The Ref," 947theref.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

