Landon Donovan on USMNT, LA Galaxy, and Cup Predictions!: this Is MLS
August 13, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from August 13, 2025
- Blackmon and White score; Cabrera makes his debut - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Colorado Rapids Sign Australia Youth International Defender Lucas Herrington - Colorado Rapids
- Toronto FC Trade Midfielder Matty Longstaff to CF Montréal in Exchange for Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and up to $275,000 in Gam - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Midfielder Matty Longstaff from Toronto FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- By the Numbers: FC Cincinnati at Portland Timbers - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Sign Norwegian International Forward Kristoffer Velde as Designated Player - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Midfielder André Franco on Loan from FC Porto - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Acquires Australian Striker Archie Goodwin from Adelaide United F.C. - Charlotte FC
