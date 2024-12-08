Lancers Fall in Overtime

December 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE- The Omaha Lancers began their two-game home stretch Friday Night against the Sioux Falls Stampede.

The Lancers would seek their first win on home ice since October 13th. The Lancers came out sharp in the early going despite Sioux Falls having numerous scoring chances. The scoring would start on a Lancer power-play tally from defenseman Jayden Veney. Veney used his 6'7 frame to block out the vision of Wright to put Omaha up 1-0. Late in the opening frame the Lancers would score again. This time Jonah Aegerter would score on a one timer off a brilliant pass from Davis Borozinskis to extend Omaha's lead at 2-0 going into the second period of play.

The second period would be a different story for the Lancers as Sioux Falls would come storming out of the gate early. The scoring would start with Sioux Falls forward Javon Moore to cut the deficit in half at 2-1. Later in the second, Sioux Falls would knot it up with forward Ben Wilmott shooting one short side to make it 2-2 after two.

In the third, the Lancers answer back with a goal from the new kid on the block and forward Davis Borozinskis who would net his first goal as a Lancer and tally up his third point of the game. Sioux Falls would answer back with a Tai York goal on the power-play to tie it up at three.

Regulation would not be enough so the fans would be treated to some free hockey. Late in the overtime, Sioux Falls would score on a powerplay to ascend Sioux Falls in a 4-3 OT victory. The Lancers are back in action tomorrow night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena against the Sioux City Musketeers. Puck drop is at 6:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

