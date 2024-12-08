Gadzhiev Stops All 27, Helps Jacks to 3-Win Weekend

MUSKEGON, MI - Sunday afternoon the Muskegon Lumberjacks (16-5-2-1, 35 pts.) took to the ice at Trinity Health Arena for the third time in as many days for a matinee matchup against the visiting Des Moines Buccaneers (10-12-1-0, 21 pts.). Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) stopped all 27 shots sent his way for his third shutout of the season.

Scoring was opened in the second period by Jacks' forward Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) a minute and a half into the frame. Lawrence led a 2-on-1 rush into the offensive zone on the near side of the ice. His wrist shot beat the goalie over the blocker for his second goal of the weekend, 8th of the season.

In the third period the Jacks added another two goals to pick up the 3-0 win. Kurt Gurkan (Darien, CT) got a pass behind the net from Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SVK) on the far side of the zone. Gurkan wrapped around to the near side and tucked the puck between the legs of the netminder to make it 2-0 Jacks 6:38 into the second.

Then, at the 18:33 mark Teddy Spitznagel (Bloomfield Hills, MI) helped Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) extend his point streak with a power play goal, Nestrasil sent the puck into the offensive zone with Danny Klaers (Minnetrista, MN). His shot went off the pad of the goalie and straight to the stick of Spitznagel for the easy back door tap in.

Gadzhiev (9-3-1-0) earned the shutout win with 27 saves and remains the top goalie in the USHL in goals against average, save percentage, and shutouts. Eliot Seguin Lescarbeau (5-8-1-0) earned the loss despite making 35 saves on 38 shots fired by the Jacks.

Next up for the Jacks is a trip to the east side of the state for a Wednesday morning game against the USNTDP Under-18 team before heading to Madison for a pair of games against the Capitols over the weekend. For game times and broadcast information visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

