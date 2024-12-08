Short-Handed Saints Battle for Overtime-Win in Waterloo

December 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







WATERLOO, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (17-7-0-0, 34 pts) had just 10 forwards dressed on Saturday, but managed a 4-3 overtime win over the Waterloo Black Hawks (10-7-4-4, 28 pts).

Helped by a career-high 40 saves from Liam Beerman, the Saints found a way to score three goals on 25 regulation-shots and send the game to overtime. Just 1:31 into overtime, Michael Barron forced a turnover at the Saints blue line and sprung forward.

Barron kept his position ahead of Waterloo defenseman Dylan Compton and chipped a puck into the net on a breakaway to win the game for Dubuque. It was Barron's 11th goal of the season, second point of the night and fourth point of the weekend.

Dubuque was outshot 15-7 in the opening frame of the contest, and 43-27 overall, but still entered the second period tied at two with Waterloo. After a Black Hawks goal just 1:48 into the game, the Saints bounced back and took a 2-1 lead with Colin Frank at even strength and Charlie Arend five seconds into a power play.

Frank and Arend both scored for the second-straight game, with Arend's third in the last four contests for Dubuque.

Late in the second period, the Fighting Saints' affiliate call-up Bexultan Makysh forced a turnover on a forecheck and found Barron in front of the net. Barron dropped the puck to a streaking Ritter Coombs who launched in his third goal of the season to put the Saints ahead into the third period. The assist was Makysh's first-career USHL point in his second contest.

Early in the third, however, Dubuque took two penalties 32 seconds apart and faced a two-man disadvantage. Waterloo finished a chance on the two-man advantage, but could not convert again after that. The Saints' penalty kill finished the night 3-5 against the Hawks.

Beerman made 11 third period saves to help keep the game tied and send the game to overtime for Barron's game-winner. The win for Beerman was his sixth of the season and fourth that came past regulation time.

The Saints play their final two games before the USHL holiday break on Dec. 13 and 14 in Des Moines against the Buccaneers.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.