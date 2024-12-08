Lancers Come Up Short Versus Sioux City

December 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA, NE - The Omaha Lancers concluded the weekend on home ice with the Sioux City Musketeers. The Lancers and Musketeers had both come off an overtime loss last night with the Sioux Falls Stampede and Tri-City Storm respectively.

The Lancers would start out fast with a goal coming from d-man Brian Lonergan to put the Lancers up early 1-0 on Teddy Bear Toss Night. Mid-way through the first, forward Grant Dillard would get on the board for Omaha to stretch the Lancers' lead at 2-0. The Musketeers would get a couple of power-play opportunities to end the first however, Mikhail Yegorov would continue to be red hot in net for Omaha to help sustain a 2-0 Lancers advantage after the first period of play.

In the second period, the Lancers would get on the board again. Mid-way through, it would be defenseman Branko Vukas attempting to send a pass backdoor to Grant Dillard however, Vukas' pass would deflect off of a Sioux City stick and in the back of the net to extend Omaha's lead at 3-0. Later in the period the Lancers would score once again. Forward Jonah Aegerter would cash in on a rebound to put the Lancers up 4-0.

The third period would be all Sioux City with the scoring starting with forward Tyler Dysart to cut the deficit to within three. Forward Justin Stupka would tack on another for Sioux City to make it 4-2. Forward Giacomo Martino cashed in to cut the deficit to within one goal. Sioux City forward Landen Gunderson would later knot it up at 4. Overtime hockey would commence with Sioux City completing the mad comeback with forward Nikita Klepov cashing in to give the Muskies a 5-4 overtime win.

The Lancers are back in action at Liberty First Credit Union Arena Friday Night against the very same Sioux City club. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM CST. You can catch the game on Mixlr or FloSports with the Voice of your Omaha Lancers Frank Zawrazky.

