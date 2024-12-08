Hawks Claim Weekend Finale

December 8, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Waterloo Black Hawks scored two goals in each period and skated past the Sioux City Musketeers 6-2 on Sunday at Young Arena.

The six-goal performance matched a season high which the Hawks had achieved on three previous occasions in 2024/25. Six different Waterloo players scored on Sunday, and a total of nine skaters had a point for the home team.

The Black Hawks went shorthanded early in the game, and the Musketeers capitalized on a five-minute penalty. At 4:03, Nicholas Sykora snapped a low shot into the net from the right circle.

Three-and-a-half minutes remained on the Sioux City advantage, but the Hawks mitigated it successfully. Then Waterloo's first power play resulted in a goal at 10:08. Matthew Lansing was falling to the ice in the slot, but before the puck escaped from him, he swatted a backhander toward the net, surprising netminder Samuel Urban.

The Hawks took the lead with 1:42 left in the period. Lansing's faceoff win set up Teddy Mallgrave in the deep slot. Mallgrave's shot zinged into the netting and stuck behind the goal's back bar.

Sioux City had a chance to tie the game in the second period, spending a long power play shift in the Black Hawks zone, but before it was over Waterloo extended the lead instead. JJ Monteiro gained possession near his blue line and was on a breakaway from there, making a late move to his backhand for the team's league-leading fifth shorthanded goal of the season at 4:36.

The Hawks struck again at 9:00. Morgan Brady took away a clearing attempt and blasted a shot toward the net. Bradly Walker was just stepping from behind the net and was in a perfect spot to tip in the shot.

Brady then scored his first USHL goal at 3:52 of the third. Joining a rush, he fired a shot wide of the Sioux City net, but it bounced right back to him off the end boards, and he squeezed in a second try to the short side.

The Musketeers ended Waterloo's scoring run at 9:55. Shayne Gould avoided a defender and wristed in a low shot. Sioux City went to a power play with under seven minutes remaining, but could not score six-on-four. An offsetting penalty eventually put Waterloo on an advantage. Just after that ended, Ty Mason punched in the game's final goal at 16:35 after Sam Huck fed the puck into the crease.

Calvin Vachon earned the win with 22 saves.

The Black Hawks return to action in 20 days on December 28th against the Fargo Force. Seats for that game and all Waterloo home games are available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Sioux City 1 0 1 - 2

Waterloo 2 2 2 - 6

1st Period-1, Sioux City, Sykora 11 (Martino, Pritchard), 4:03 (PP). 2, Waterloo, Lansing 5 (Kosiba, Nycz), 10:08 (PP). 3, Waterloo, Mallgrave 5 (Lansing), 18:18. Penalties-Morich Wat (major-head contact, game misconduct-head contact), 2:37; Crowder Sc (goalie interference), 8:09; Schultz Wat (delay of game-faceoff violation), 14:03; Klepov Sc (bench minor-delay of game), 16:12.

2nd Period-4, Waterloo, Monteiro 5 4:36 (SH). 5, Waterloo, Walker 3 (Brady), 9:00. Penalties-Deering Wat (interference), 2:40; Crowder Sc (hooking), 5:27; Blanck Sc (roughing dbl minor), 10:51; Monteiro Wat (roughing), 10:51; Schultz Wat (hooking), 17:37.

3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Brady 1 3:52. 7, Sioux City, Gould 1 (Blanck, Muscutt), 9:55. 8, Waterloo, Mason 4 (Lansing, Huck), 16:35. Penalties-Stupka Sc (cross checking), 5:02; Monteiro Wat (hooking), 10:32; Bogas Wat (roughing), 12:54; Garry Sc (bench minor-too many men), 14:33; Keefe Sc (roughing), 16:27; Monteiro Wat (roughing), 16:27; Phelan Wat (cross checking), 18:11.

Shots on Goal-Sioux City 6-10-8-24. Waterloo 8-7-12-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Sioux City 1 / 8; Waterloo 1 / 6.

Goalies-Sioux City, Urban 8-8-1-0 (13 shots-9 saves); Bronas 2-3-0-3 (14 shots-12 saves). Waterloo, Vachon 7-4-2-2 (24 shots-22 saves).

A-1,732

