Lancaster Topples High Point, 6-4

Dominic DiSabatino may have finally earned a "Dom-inator" nickname.

The right-hander struck out 11 High Point Rockers in six innings early Thursday en route to winning for his sixth consecutive start as the Lancaster Barnstormers picked up a 6-4 win over High Point in a Thursday matinee series finale at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

DiSabatino (7-3) retired 12 of the first 13 batters he faced, eight on strikes before running into trouble in the fifth. Jared Mitchell opened that inning with a single. Giovanny Alfonzo hit a quick one-hopper to the mound. DiSabatino attempted to start a double play but made a high throw that ended up in center field as Mitchell scampered to third. After James McOwen popped up to first, Mike Gulino walked to load the bases. Gary DiSarcina, Jr. became strikeout victim number nine for the second out, and Johnny Field popped to short to keep the shutout intact.

The right-hander whiffed the first two batters in the sixth before suffering his lone nick of the afternoon on singles by Jerry Downs and Alfonzo around a walk to Mitchell. DiSabatino managed to get James McOwen to fly out to center, ending the threat.

Lancaster put together a highly efficient offense in the Thursday matinee. Nick Shumpert produced the first two tallies with a two-out single to center in the bottom of the second. One inning later, Caleb Gindl singled, Blake Allemand followed with a double, and Alejandro De Aza drove one home with a ground out as the lead built to 3-0.

Gindl tacked on a solo homer in the fifth for a 4-0 edge.

The Barnstormers struck for two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh. Anthony Peroni doubled inside the bag at third and scored on a one-out double to right center by Cleuluis Rondon. Allemand picked up the second run with a two-out single to center.

Those runs proved necessary as the Barnstormers suffered a defensive lapse behind Gabriel Moya in the top of the eighth. Stephen Cardullo reached on a wide throw by Shumpert. Downs whistled a single by first baseman Kelly Dugan that went to the wall, sending Cardullo to third. Mitchell was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Moya picked up the first out on a grounder by Alfonzo. McOwen's smash eluded Dugan, and two more runs scored to cut the lead to 6-4.

Moya retired the final two batters of the inning, and Scott Shuman got the side in order in the ninth for his ninth save.

The Barnstormers open a three-game series in Lexington at 7:05 on Friday. Cody Boydstun (1-2) will make the start for Lancaster. Fans may watch the game on the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, starting at 7:00.

NOTES: Gindl tied Gastonia's Joshua Sale for the league lead in homers and also tied Jeremy Todd for fourth on Lancaster's all-time homer list...Eight of Peroni's last 11 hits have been doubles...DiSabatino's 11 strikeouts were the most by a Barnstormer in a single game since Nate Reed fanned 12 New Britain Bees in June, 2017...The game was the fastest nine-inning contest played by the club this season at 2:47.

