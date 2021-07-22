Ducks Sweep Away Legends for Ninth Straight Win

(Lexington, Ky.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lexington Legends 5-1 on Thursday night at Lexington Legends Ballpark to sweep the three-game midweek series and notch their ninth consecutive victory.

Long Island wasted no time against Lexington starting pitcher Shawn Blackwell as Vladimir Frias launched the third pitch of the night thrown by the right-hander over the right field wall for a leadoff solo home run. The Ducks were not finished in the top of the first as Daniel Fields plated L.J. Mazzilli with a run-scoring base knock and Sal Giardina followed right behind Fields and produced an RBI ground-rule double into the left field corner that allowed Ryan Jackson to cross the plate and in the blink of an eye the visitors had a 3-0 edge seven batters into the ballgame.

The Legends cut the deficit to 3-1 in the home half of the frame versus Ducks starting pitcher Brendan Feldmann courtesy of a base hit by Roberto Baldoquin that scored Ben Aklinski. Feldmann would settle in a comfortable pitching groove from there, not allowing another run for the remainder of his outing.

The Flock made it 5-1 in their favor in the top of the seventh thanks to a long two-run home run to left centerfield from Mazzilli. The four-run cushion was more than enough for Feldmann (3-1), who allowed just one run on eight hits across seven solid innings, striking out three while tossing a wild pitch and hitting a batter. Blackwell (4-2) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on nine hits (one home run) in six innings of work, walking three, striking out five and hitting a batter. Mazzilli, Fields, Giardina, Deibinson Romero, Jesse Berardi, and Johnni Turbo led the offensive attack with two hits apiece en route to the victory.

The Ducks now open up a three-game weekend against the York Revolution on Friday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Anderson DeLeon (0-0, 4.93) gets the starting call for the Flock against Revolution righty Austin Steinfort (1-3, 7.36).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 27, to begin a three-game series against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Baseball Caps, courtesy of Stony Brook Children's. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday! If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

