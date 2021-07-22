Scott Harkin's Contract Purchased by Toros de Tijuana

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of right-handed pitcher Scott Harkin has been purchased by Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League. Harkin becomes the 11th member of the 2021 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league.

"Scott has done an outstanding job in his three starts with us," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We wish him the best of luck in this next chapter of his professional career."

Harkin was acquired by the Ducks from the Kane County Cougars of the American Association on July 6, 2021. The righty made three starts for the Flock, winning all three and posting a 2.65 ERA. In 17 innings with Long Island, he allowed just five runs on 15 hits and four walks while striking out 11 batters and holding opponents to a .231 batting average. Harkin compiled a 3.41 ERA and 26 strikeouts to 11 walks in 29 innings over five starts with Kane County earlier this year.

The 29-year-old previously pitched in the Mexican League with Pericos de Puebla in 2019. He made 17 appearances (14 starts) and went 4-0 with a 3.67 ERA and 69 strikeouts to 22 walks over 83.1 innings. The California native also has experience in the Milwaukee Brewers organization (2013), Frontier League (2015) and Pacific Association (2018).

Following is the complete list of 2021 Ducks players whose contracts have been purchased:

PLAYER (POS) MLB TEAM/FOREIGN LEAGUE CLUB ASSIGNMENT TRANSACTION DATE

Scott Harkin (RHP) Mexican League Toros de Tijuana 07/22/21

Michael Tonkin (RHP) Mexican League Toros de Tijuana 07/13/21

Sean Gilmartin (LHP) Minnesota Twins Florida Complex League (Rk) 06/29/21

Charlie Tilson (OF) Philadelphia Phillies Reading (AA) 06/18/21

Jose Cuas (RHP) Kansas City Royals Arizona Complex League (Rk) 06/17/21

Brock Stassi (INF) Philadelphia Phillies Reading Fightin Phils (AA) 06/15/21

Akeel Morris (RHP) San Francisco Giants Richmond Flying Squirrels (AA) 06/11/21

Ryan Horstman (LHP) Minnesota Twins Florida Complex League (Rk) 05/26/21

Ty Kelly (INF) Seattle Mariners Tacoma Rainiers (AAA) 05/22/21

T.J. Rivera (INF) Pittsburgh Pirates Indianapolis Indians (AAA) 05/19/21

Rob Zastryzny (LHP) Miami Marlins Jacksonville (AAA) 05/04/19

