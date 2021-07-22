Barnstormers Edge Rockers 6-4

LANCASTER, Pa. - The Lancaster Barnstormers built a 6-1 lead and held on for a 6-4 win over the High Point Rockers Thursday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

High Point catcher Michael Gulino recorded his first multi-hit game for the Rockers, collecting two hits including a double. Jerry Downs had two hits and scored two of High Point's four runs.

Tommy Lawrence went 6.1 innings for the Rockers and took the loss. He struck out six

Lancaster took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Kelly Dugan walked and LeDarious Clark beat out a bunt single. A wild pitch by Lawrence put runners at second and third. Nick Shumpert's single brought both of them home.

In the third, the Barnstormers added a run when Caleb Gindl singled, moved to third on a double by Blake Allemand and scored on a ground out by Alejandro De Aza. In the fifth, Gindl's solo homer extended Lancaster's lead to 4-0.

In the sixth, the Rockers put runners on first and second when Jerry Downs singled and Jared Mitchell walked. Giovanny Alfonzo singled to center to score Downs and extended Alfonzo's consecutive game hitting streak to nine straight.

In the seventh, Lancaster added a run on doubles by Anthony Peroni and Cleuluis Rondon.

In the top of the eighth, the Rockers used an error, a single and a hit by pitch to load the bases with nobody out. Alonzo knocked in Cardullo on a ground out to first base. James McOwen hit a ball that was mishandled by the first baseman and bounded into the right field corner to score Mitchell and Downs to make it 6-4.

High Point will head to Waldorf, Md. where they will start a three-game set with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

