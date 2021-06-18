Lancaster Retakes First with 6-5 Win

LeDarious Clark ripped a pinch hit, three-run double into the left field corner in the top of the eighth inning to propel the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 6-5 victory over the Long Island Ducks in the opener of a three-game series at Farifield Properties Ballpark.

The win moved the Barnstormers back into first place by one-half game.

With the Barnstormers trailing, 4-3, Melvin Mercedes lined a single into center with one out in the eighth and stole second. Blake Gailen was hit by a pitch. Hunter Cervenka bounced back to strike out Trayvon Robinson, but Alejandro De Aza worked out a lengthy walk to fill the bases. Clark, batting for Gabriel Moya (2-0), ripped the first pitch of his at bat past Johnny Turbo to clear the bases.

Atlantic League veteran Ricardo Gomez, who joined the Barnstormers earlier in the evening, retired the first two batters in the eighth inning before allowing a double to left by Rey Fuentes. Sal Giardina walked to put the tying run on base. Daniel Fields roped a liner into right center to score Jackson. Fields made a dash for second, and Caleb Gindl's throw slipper through. Giardina tried to score, and was mowed down at the plate.

Scott Shuman survived two one-out walks in the ninth for his fifth save. He struck out two.

Kelly Dugan's two-run homer in the second, and Gindl's solo blast in the fifth provided the Barnstormers with an early 3-0 lead.

The Ducks battled back, scoring one on a double play ball in the fifth. Long Island chased starter Andro Cutura in the sixth in an inning extended by an error. With two outs, Ryan Jackson drew a walk. After a long battle, Fuentes singled home one run, and Giardina knocked in another. Moya entered and picked Giardina off first base after falling behind Fields in the count.

Johnny Turbo's homer to left in the seventh gave the Ducks their only lead of the night.

The two clubs will meet again at 6:35 on Saturday. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube broadcast at 6:30.

NOTES: The Barnstormers have won five of their last six...The game was Lancaster's 18th straight, scheduled for nine innings, to last over three hours...Clark retook the team RBI lead with 17...De Aza is 4-for-4 with two walks and a sacrifice bunt in the last two games.

