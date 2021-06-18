Team Israel to Play at Fairfield Properties Ballpark July 20

June 18, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that Team Israel, the national baseball team that will represent Israel in this year's Summer Olympics, will play their final exhibition game prior to departing for Japan at Fairfield Properties Ballpark on Tuesday, July 20, against the New York Police Department.

"This is an exciting opportunity for fans to watch a historic group of Olympians as they get ready for the Summer Games in Tokyo," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We look forward to welcoming Team Israel and all of their supporters to the ballpark."

First pitch for the game between Team Israel and the NYPD is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35. Tickets for the game will be $18 for all available seating locations, with 50% of the proceeds from all ticket purchases being donated to Team Israel to help fund their Olympic operations. Fans can purchase tickets or calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The game between Team Israel and the NYPD will be Israel's final exhibition contest in the United States before departing for the Olympic Games. It is the culmination of a two-week training camp for the Israeli national baseball team to prepare for the Olympics. Team Israel's roster features several players with Major League experience, including four-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove award winner Ian Kinsler. Long Island has been a home to several Team Israel players recently, including Ty Kelly, who played with Long Island in spring training this year before his contract was purchased by the Seattle Mariners organization, and Zack Weiss, who pitched for the Ducks in 2019.

"It's a thrill to bring the Israel Olympic Baseball Club to the home of the Long Island Ducks at Fairfield Properties Ballpark," said Team Israel's Assistant GM and Director of Baseball Operations Adam Gladstone. "From the many years, I have seen first-hand how Frank Boulton, Mike Pfaff and Bud Harrelson run a first class organization. I am excited that we could bring this once in a lifetime event to the baseball fans in Central Long Island."

2021 represents the first time that Team Israel is competing in baseball at the Olympic Games, and this is the first team to represent Israel at the Olympics since 1976, when their soccer team played in Montreal. Israel qualified for the Olympics in September of 2019 after winning a round robin qualification event against four other European teams.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.