A Look at the Coming Homestand

June 18, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - West Virginia Power News Release







Our Homestand starts tonight with a Giveaway!

Friday June 18th 7:05 PM - Dairy Night! Logo Baseball Giveaway

Tonight, the first 1000 fans in the ballpark will receive a logo baseball presented by Farm Credit of WV, The American Dairy Association Mideast, and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. There will be a cow milking Contest Pregame.

It is also Furry Friend Friday! Fans are invited to bring their pets to the ballpark, pet passes are just $2, all proceeds from pet passes are donated to the Humane Association. All pets are welcome! Gates Open at 5:30 PM.

Get Tickets Now: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID17013

Saturday June 19th 7:05 PM - Reds Hall of Fame Weekend

Reds World Series Champion Tom Browning will be here to meet fans and sign autographs only on Saturday June 19th. Reds Hall of Fame 1869 Red Stockings Base Ball Club vs. the Miami 9 Base Ball Club will play a short exhibition game from 5:30 - 6:30. The Red's Hall of Fame Museum will be traveling to Appalachian Power Park to display some of their merchandise and memorabilia.

The Game will be followed by our spectacular MegaBlast Fireworks! Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Get Tickets Now https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID17014

Sunday June 20th 1:05 PM - Reds Hall of Fame Weekend

The Red's Hall of Fame Museum will be traveling to Appalachian Power Park to display some of their merchandise and memorabilia.

Fans of all ages are invited to join the Power Players on the Field pregame to take pictures, get autographs, and even play catch! Hot Dogs are only $1, all tickets are $2 off. Gates Open at 11:30 AM.

Get Tickets Now: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID17015

Tuesday June 22nd 6:05 PM - Charlies Throwback Tuesday

The Power take the Field as the Charlies. Fans 50 years and older get $2 off tickets. The game will start at 6:05 pm, the gates will open at 5:30 PM.

Get Tickets Now: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID17016

Wednesday June 23rd 5:05 PM - Doubleheader Feat Fireworks

A doubleheader featuring our very special hump day fireworks! First game starts at 5:05 PM, gates open at 4:30 PM.

Get Tickets Now: https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/Buy.asp?EventID17017

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.