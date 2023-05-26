Lamet Dominant In 4-1 Triumph Over Express

Albuquerque, NM - Dinelson Lamet and the bullpen made sure Memorial Day weekend started on a triumphant note for the Albuquerque Isotopes.

The rehabbing Rockies pitcher worked 4.2 innings of scoreless baseball with just two hits allowed while striking out six. Relievers Eli Lingos and Matt Koch combined to relent only one hit over the final 4.1 frames, as the home team earned a 4-1 victory over Round Rock on Friday night at Isotopes Park.

Isotopes manager Pedro Lopez notched his 999th career managerial victory tonight.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque's pitching staff allowed only three total hits, their fewest in a nine-inning contest since April 15, 2022 vs. Tacoma (3). It marked the second-fewest knocks relented this season, as the Rainiers mustered only a pair in the opener of last Saturday's doubleheader (seven-inning game).

- The Isotopes limited their opponent to one run for the second time this season, along with the aforementioned seven-inning game last week. It was the first time the pitching staff accomplished the feat in a nine-inning contest since July 16, 2022 at Sacramento.

- Lamet has twirled 8.2 consecutive scoreless innings over his last two starts, with a combined two hits allowed and 10 strikeouts. Tonight marked Lamet's longest outing since a five-inning start for San Diego against the Cubs on June 8, 2021 and his most frames without giving up a run since Sept. 7, 2020 vs. Colorado (7.2).

- Albuquerque starting pitchers have a combined 3.80 ERA (29 ER/68.2 IP) over the last 16 contests.

- Lingos earned the victory by working 2.1 innings of one-hit, one-run ball in relief. It was his second-longest outing this year (2.2, May 6 vs Sugar Land).

- Koch recorded only the fifth save of his professional career, in 285 total appearances. He worked two perfect innings, tying his longest appearance of the campaign (March 31 at Round Rock).

- Brian Serven extended his hitting streak to eight in a row with a first-inning single. It is his longest since June 3-28, 2018 with High-A Lancaster (14 games).

- Elehuris Montero connected on his 12th homer at Triple-A this season, all coming in his last 25 games. During the stretch, he is slashing with 35 RBI. Montero has the second-most long balls in Minor League Baseball since April 27, behind fellow Rockies farmhand Jordan Beck (Spokane, 13).

- Trevor Boone legged out his first triple since June 1, 2022 with Low-A Fresno, a span of 62 contests.

- Daniel Cope was 2-for-3, his fourth multi-hit effort of the season and first since April 14 at El Paso.

- Mitch Garver appeared in his third rehab game of this series, finishing 0-for-1 with a pair of walks. He departed after six innings. Garver is 4-for-9 with two doubles and a homer in his hometown this week.

On Deck: Left-handed pitcher Ryan Rolison is scheduled to make his first appearance for Albuquerque since Sept. 30, 2021. He will be opposed by southpaw Cody Bradford, who carries a 6-1 record and 0.99 ERA into play, tops in the PCL. Tomorrow is Salute to Services Night at Isotopes Park, and postgame fireworks are planned (weather permitting). First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.

