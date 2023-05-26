El Paso Topples Reno 8-3
May 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Reno Aces 8-3 Friday night to win their third consecutive game. The Chihuahuas have won three of the first four games in the series and have won 11 of their last 16 home games.
Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Matthew Batten went 3-for-5 and hit two home runs in the first two innings. Batten has hit four home runs in his last three games and has reached base multiple times in seven of his last eight games. El Paso third baseman Jantzen Witte went 3-for-4 with an RBI and has nine hits in his last three games.
El Paso center fielder Taylor Kohlwey homered in the fourth inning and has hit home runs in back-to-back games. The Chihuahuas used seven pitchers in the bullpen game and Jose Castillo was the winning pitcher after his scoreless seventh inning. Rangel Ravelo went 3-for-4 with a walk for the Chihuahuas Friday and his .456 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the Pacific Coast League.
Box Score: Aces 3, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (05/26/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: Reno (29-20), El Paso (22-27)
Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Slade Cecconi (2-3, 7.12) vs. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (2-2, 5.87). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
