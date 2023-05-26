Aces' Offense Subdued in 8-3 Loss to Chihuahuas

EL PASO, Tex. - The Reno Aces (29-20) went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position in an 8-3 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas (22-27) Friday night at Southwest University Park

Entering Friday's game, the Aces led Triple-A in both average (.323) and OPS (.977) with runners in scoring position. It was a rare off night for Reno in those situations as El Paso continuosly produced outs in important spots.

Jorge Barrosa hit a two-run homer in the fourth, a 405-foot blast to right center field. Barrosa is now alone in second on the Aces with five homers. Diego Castillo laced an RBI double down the right field line in the sixth and leads Reno in RBI on the road with 14.

The Chihuahuas have leaned on the long ball the last two nights, blasting three more homers Friday. El Paso ranks fourth in Triple-A with 69 home runs as Matthew Batten added two to his total in the win.

The six-game series continues Saturday night with first pitch set for 5:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-4, 2-run HR

- Tristin English: 2-for-3, 2B, BB

- Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-5

Following a two-week road trip to El Paso and Oklahoma City, the Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 6th. In a six-game series, they will face the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

