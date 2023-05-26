Zach DeLoach Extends Hit Streak to 12 in Defeat

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-25) scored early, but not often enough and lost to the Las Vegas Aviators (22-26), 14-6. The loss breaks Tacoma's four-game winning streak and continues the team's Thursday struggles, now 0-7 in games on that day of the week.

The Rainiers picked up right where they left off Wednesday night, scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Cade Marlowe hit a single into right field, continuing his strong series (5-12, 3 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R) and bringing Mason McCoy (leadoff double) around to score. Three batters later, Jake Scheiner hit a 2-run home run, his 14th of the season, to plate Brian O'Keefe and give the Rainiers an early 3-0 lead.

Scheiner leads the Rainiers in homers and ranks top five in the PCL in home runs (14), extra-base hits (26), total bases (102) and runs scored (40). The third baseman's round-tripper broke a two game homerless streak for Tacoma.

Las Vegas and Tacoma exchanged home runs between the second and fourth innings to tie the game up at 4-4. Mike Ford's shot over the right field wall for the Rainiers, his first homer since 5/12, had a scorching exit velocity of 112.3 mph and got out of the ballpark in a hurry.

The Aviators took their first lead of the game in the top of the sixth inning, scoring eight runs off six hits, including their fourth and final home run of the game, and two walks. The eight-spot made the score 12-4.

Both teams would score twice after the top of the sixth inning to cement the 14-6 final score.

Zack Gelof and Kyle McCann led the charge for Las Vegas, with three hits and a homer apiece. McCann added five RBI, and Gelof, who was previously hitless in the series until Thursday, also scored three runs.

Zach DeLoach extended his hit streak to 12 games with a sixth inning single. The centerfielder is hitting .432 (19-for-44) during the streak.

The Rainiers are in the midst of a 12-game homestand at Cheney Stadium (2-1). Game four will be on Friday against Las Vegas, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tacoma's starting pitcher will be RHP Konner Wade. RHP Zach Neal is scheduled to start for Vegas.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

