Aces' Offering Memorial Day Weekend Ticket Sale, Infield Reserve Tickets for $10 for a Limited Time on Friday, May 26th
May 26, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
WHAT: The Reno Aces will be offering a limited-time flash sale in honor of Memorial Day weekend. The sale features $10 Infield Reserve tickets for home games on June 6 - 8. There will be a limit of ten (10) tickets per transaction by using promo code "THANKS."
WHEN: Friday, May 26th, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM PST.
WHERE: RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003
The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, June 6th, when the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
