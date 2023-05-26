Dodgers Win, 11-4, Over River Cats

The Oklahoma City Dodgers flexed their muscle at the plate against Sacramento River Cats Thursday night at Sutter Health Park and won, 11-4. Sacramento (22-26) jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but the Dodgers (35-13) took the lead for good with four runs in the second inning. OKC tied the game with a two-out RBI single from Devin Mann before Justin Yurchak put the Dodgers ahead with a three-run blast on the next pitch. Jonny DeLuca launched his first Triple-A home run leading off the fourth inning, and Mann hit two-run homer later in the frame to make it 7-1. A four-run eighth inning, featuring a bases-clearing triple by DeLuca, pushed the lead to 11-2 before Sacramento scored twice in the ninth inning. OKC starting pitcher Robbie Erlin tossed six innings, allowing just two earned runs, and he retired 13 consecutive batters at one point.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers lead the PCL with a 35-13 record and OKC's 35 wins through 48 games are the most by an OKC team through 48 games in the Bricktown era (since 1998). No other OKC team since 1998 has had fewer than 15 losses through 48 games...Oklahoma City has reached 35 wins quicker than any team in the Pacific Coast League since 2005...They have won 13 of the last 15 games and 14 of the last 17 games.

-OKC scored 11 runs for the first time since an 11-1 win in Albuquerque April 23, and the Dodgers hit three home runs for the first time since May 11 at Round Rock and for just the second time in the last 35 games. The fourth inning home runs by Jonny DeLuca and Devin Mann were the first Dodgers' home runs in the same inning since Michael Reed and Jahmai Jones went back-to-back April 20 at Albuquerque.

-Jonny DeLuca tied his season highs with three hits and four RBI. He went 3-for-5 with a triple and his first Triple-A home run, picking up his second four-RBI game over his last seven games with OKC.

-Justin Yurchak reached base four times, collecting two hits and two walks, including his first home run of the season. Yurchak set a season high with three RBI and now has five RBI over the first three games of the current series.

-Devin Mann homered for the second time in four games. He finished 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and scored three runs to tie his season high.

-Yonny Hernández also extended his current hitting streak to seven games after going 1-for-3 with two walks. Hernández is 9-for-25 during the streak.

-Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to six games, going 1-for-5 with a run scored. It's now his longest hitting streak of the season, and he is 8-for-28 during his current streak.

-Starting pitcher Robbie Erlin earned his third straight win and tied a season high with six innings. The lefty allowed two runs and four hits, with three walks and four strikeouts. After giving up a run in the first inning, Erlin retired 13 consecutive batters to take him through the fifth inning. He ended his outing with consecutive strikeouts to end the sixth inning and leave the bases loaded.

What's Next: The Dodgers will look take another in the California capital when face the River Cats at 8:45 p.m. CT Friday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

