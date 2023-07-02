Lake Elsinore Storm Clobber 66ers with First Inning Brilliance

The Lake Elsinore Storm were preparing for their second consecutive night of post-game fireworks at The Diamond but no one could have expected they would begin in the first inning. However, after a quick 1-2-3 inning from Henry Williams who would be excellent in his six innings of shutout work, the Storm would have an offensive explosion unlike anything seen this year at The Diamond.

Kai Murphy would begin with a single through the left side, a ground rule double from Oswaldo Linares, and a Samuel Zavala walk, his California League-leading 51st of the year. So, with the bases loaded and no outs yet recorded, a Devin Ortiz single would find a gap between the second baseman and centerfielder to bring the first two runs home.

But the Storm offense was far from finished. Rosman Verdugo would take a free pass to reload the bases before a Griffin Doesrching strikeout would be the first out of the inning. A subsequent Nick Vogt force-out would give the Storm three runs and keep two men on base. That's when the exclamation point of the inning was finally dotted. Victor Duarte would crush a baseball that was placed right over the heart of the plate and double the score to six runs scored in the inning.

Despite this hit being the end of the sentence, the Storm still had much more to say. Charlis Aquino would knock a single through the left side to bring Kai Murphy back to the plate for the second time in the first inning. He would not waste this at bat just as he hadn't the first. A triple to right field scored Aquino and gave the Storm seven total runs. Two straight walks would then reload the bases for Ortiz who finally was the victim of the seemingly never-arriving third out of the first inning.

After this in-game offensive fireworks display, the offense for both teams fell silent. Aside from a Rosman Verdugo home run to nearly the exact same place as Duarte's in the first, not a single other run was scored in the ball game. Williams finished with six innings pitched, four strikeouts, two hits, and no runs allowed.

The Storm would take home the victory and have the opportunity to enjoy post-game with the real fireworks show that was promised. They play once more tomorrow night this homestand as the finaly Independence Day celebration at The Diamond and final post-game fireworks until August 11th.

