Quakes Drop Second Straight to Rawhide

July 2, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - Despite getting badly out-hit and committing four errors, the Visalia Rawhide managed a 3-2 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Sunday evening at LoanMart Field.

The Rancho offense produced ten hits, while Visalia collected just three, but the Rawhide made them count, as they slugged a pair of solo home runs and used an RBI double from Juan Corniel to win their second straight game in the series and for the third time in five days.

Kristian Robinson (3) and Riquelmin Cabral (2) each blasted a solo homer, as the Rawhide took a 2-0 lead over Rancho starter Gabe Emmett.

The Quakes fought back against Visalia starter Ricardo Yan, getting one in the fourth and then tying the game with a Jesus Galiz RBI hit in the fifth, knotting the game at 2-2.

In the seventh, Quakes' reliever Jon Edwards (1-1) walked the leadoff man and then gave up a two-out RBI double to Juan Corniel, giving Visalia the lead for good at 3-2.

Rancho had chances throughout but left 12 men stranded over their first eight innings. In the ninth, they'd go in order against closer Juan Morillo, who picked up his fifth save of the year. Visalia reliever Axel Andueza (2-1) was credited with the win, firing 1.1 innings of scoreless relief.

The Quakes (5-3, 44-30) will send Jared Karros (2-2) to the mound in Monday's series-finale at 6:30pm. Visalia, looking to take four of six in the series, will go with right-hander Yoscar Pimentel (0-1). Monday's game will feature a post-game Fireworks Display to celebrate Independence Day, thanks to the Ontario International Airport. Monday is also Military Appreciation Night! Tickets are currently available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

