Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Stockton

The Grizzlies and Ports continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 pm PT from Banner Island Ballpark. Grizzlies RHP Connor Staine and Ports RHP Dheygler Gimenez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Fres-Notes:

GRIZZ ARE HOT: The Fresno Grizzlies (42-31, 6-1) vanquished the Stockton Ports (28-45, 3-4) 13-6 Saturday night from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 9-2 in their last 11 games and 19-5 in their last 24 contests. The Grizzlies have scored double-digit runs, 71 total, over their last six wins against the Ports. In Fresno's three victories during the series, the offense has recorded 36 runs on 45 hits and 18 walks while the pitching staff has punched out 39 Stockton batters (49 strikeouts overall in the four games). The Grizzlies lineup tallied 13 runs on 15 hits (six doubles), six walks and six Ports' errors. Fresno plated three runs in the first, three runs in the fifth and seven runs in the seventh. 12 batters came to the dish in that seven-run frame. The first six batters in the Grizzlies lineup notched multi-hit games while the top portion of that group scored two or three times each. Bryant Betancourt roped a pair of doubles among his three hits, driving in a pair of RBI and waltzing home twice. Ryan Ritter continued his recent tear, reaching base successfully for the 22nd straight game. Ritter raced home three times after a pair of hits and RBI. He has smacked a hit in 19 of his past 24 games. Jamari Baylor reached base five times, including one double and three walks. Daniel Amaral scored three runs after reaching base four times as well. Jesus Bugarin extended his hit streak to eight games thanks to a double. He has yielded 16 RBI in that hit streak. Jesus Ordonez had the biggest hit of the evening, a bases-clearing double in the seven-run seventh.

STOCK-PILING SOME STATS: The Grizzlies and Ports (Oakland Athletics Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Banner Island Ballpark. This is the fourth of five series between the clubs in 2023 and the final set in Stockton. The Grizzlies are 55-21 all-time (12-10 this year) against the Ports with a 28-6 all-time record (6-4 this year) at Banner Island Ballpark. Last season, Fresno went 26-4 against Stockton with a +123 run differential (239-116). Those 26 wins broke the team record for the most victories against an opponent in a single season.

SUP"PORT" STAFF: The Ports coaching staff have a few names listed that Grizzlies fans may recognize. The first is hitting coach Kevin Kouzmanoff, who played seven MLB seasons and played against Fresno from 2011-2014. The Ports are managed by former MLB infielder Gregorio Petit, who played 197 big league games. Petit played in the Pacific Coast League from 2007-10, 2013-14 and 2016 for four different squads. Finally, Stockton broadcaster Alex Jensen coached former Grizzlies righty Cullen Kafka when he played JV baseball at De La Salle High School.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won eight consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. Righty Gabriel Barbosa is 5-0 with one save and a 2.67 ERA since joining the bullpen during this stretch (30.1 IP, 3 BB, 30 K).

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in nine categories. Ritter ranks first in homers (17), first in total bases (144), first in extra-base hits (34), first in slugging percentage (.593), first in OPS (.991), second in RBI (57), tied for third in runs (50), tied for fourth in hits (73) and seventh in OBP (.398). Ritter has reached base successfully in 22 straight games and has smacked a hit in 19 of his past 24 games.

JUNE JOY: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter batted .353/.418/.706/1.124 over 23 games in the month of June. Ritter smashed six homers (one walk-off), three triples and six doubles. He notched 30 hits, 22 RBI, 20 runs, nine walks and one stolen base in this span. Ritter reached base successfully in 21 of the 23 games, including his last 21 contests. Of the 23 games, Ritter had a hit in 18 of them. Grizzlies INF Skyler Messinger batted .311/.429/.432/.861 over 22 games in the month of June. Messinger crushed two homers (one walk-off), one triple and one double. He recorded 15 RBI, 15 runs, 15 walks and four stolen bases (zero caught) in this span. Grizzlies INF Jamari Baylor batted .322/.446/.576/1.022 over 18 games in the month of June. Baylor belted four homers and three doubles. He provided 17 RBI, 20 runs, 12 walks and five stolen bases in this span.

STAINE STARTS: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Connor Staine. The 22-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #25 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to be an intriguing pitcher. You can read more about the UCF product on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 63 of the Media Guide.Staine's last 4 starts have ended in 1-run affairs, prior to that, 3 straight starts had 2-run differences and the biggest run differential in his starts were by 5 runs.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 24 games, going 1-0 with eight holds, one save and a 0.51 ERA. In 35.0 innings, Ramires has allowed four runs (two earned) on 21 hits and 10 walks while striking out 40 (0.89 WHIP). Ramires has not permitted an earned run in his last 15 appearances (24.1 IP, 14 H, 2 R, 5 BB, 23 K). Lefties are 2-for-42 (.048; 2 singles, 0 walks) with 17 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not allowed an earned run over his 12 home outings as well (18.0 IP, 8 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 17 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

SINGLE-SEASON SAVES RECORD WATCH: Grizzlies closer Zach Agnos has a California League-leading 13 saves this season, two shy of joining the franchise's Top 10 in single-season saves. Jean Machi (2012) and Heath Hembree (2012) each recorded 15 saves that season for 10th all-time.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 36% of their runs in innings 7-9 (150 runs of 417 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 67 runs scoring.

CARDIAC BEARS: This season, 36 of the Grizzlies 73 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (49%). Fresno is 15-9 (10-4 at home) in one-run games and 7-5 (5-2 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 22-14 in those games with a 15-6 record at home.

MAYBE WE DON'T WANT THE PITCH CLOCK: The Grizzlies improved to 14-3 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes.

FERNANDEZ FLEXING TO THE FUTURES GAME: On June 26, the rosters for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game were announced and former Fresno Grizzlies OF Yanquiel Fernandez (2022-23) will represent the Rockies. Yanquiel Fernandez is ranked as the Rockies #3 overall prospect and made quite an impression while donning a Grizzlies uniform. In 2022, Fernandez was named as the best designated hitter in the California League. The Cuban native finished the regular season as the all-time leader in Grizzlies franchise single-season RBI. On September 8th at San Jose, Fernandez crushed a clout, giving him 109 RBI on the season. He passed Scott McClain (2008) and A.J. Reed (2018) with that honor. Fernandez also ended the regular season ranked in the Top 10 in franchise single-season doubles (33, T-6th) and total bases (241, 10th). The then 19-year-old was awarded Player of the Week honors twice, one from June 6-12 and another from August 8-14. He concluded his season with a .284 batting average, .507 slugging percentage, .847 OPS, 21 homers, five triples and 76 runs scored. He played with Fresno for 3 games to open the 2023 season and is now in Double-A Hartford. Make sure to watch the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 8, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) from Seattle's T-Mobile Park. It will air exclusively on Peacock and SiriusXM. MLB Network will co-produce the telecast as well.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (7-5), Red (20-10), Black & Gold (3-5), Gray (7-8), Fresno Tacos (0-2), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (1-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JULY 3, 2023 @ STOCKTON PORTS (OAKLAND ATHLETICS): BANNER ISLAND BALLPARK - 7:05 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 9.38) vs. Stockton RHP Wander Guante (1-2, 5.59)

JULY 4, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:35 PM PT

San Jose LHP Hayden Wynja (4-1, 4.17) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (2-2, 4.45)

JULY 5, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose RHP Manuel Mercedes (1-3, 3.36) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (3-1, 4.09)

JULY 6, 2023 VS. SAN JOSE GIANTS (SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

San Jose LHP Nomar Medina (3-4, 6.02) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (5-5, 4.01)

Transactions:

N/A

Upcoming Promotions:

7/4 (Tuesday, July 4th) - Independence Day - Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30!

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Independence Day - Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino and ABC30!

Promotion: Fourth of July FIREWORK SHOW! Best Firework Show in the Central Valley!

National Anthem: Alyssa Danielle Witrado from The Voice Season 22 (Team Gwen Stefani)

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/5 (Wednesday, July 5th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/6 (Thursday, July 6th) - Tioga Thursdays and FresBrolympics

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Promotion: A collaboration between the Grizzlies, Fresno Social Sports, and FresBro. It will feature a tournament of games coordinated by Fresno Social Sports and FresBro with the likes of giant beer pong, corn hole and more. 3 medal winners will be awarded prior to the end of the baseball game and honored on the dugout top. There will be other in-game skits throughout the game based around the FresBrolympics theme. Fans who attend the game can compete. The Grizzlies and @FresBro on Instagram will post more info on the competition side of things as the event gets closer. Most competitions will take place in the Cantina inside the ballpark

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/7 (Friday, July 7th) - Health Care & First Responders Night, Presented by Central California Faculty and Medical Group, Friday Night Fireworks, and Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Health Care & First Responders Night, Presented by Central California Faculty and Medical Group! $10 Field Box Tickets for ALL Health Care Workers & First Responders!

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks

Promotion: Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/8 (Saturday, July 8th) - Military Appreciation Night

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Military Appreciation Night! $10 Field Box Tickets for ALL Active and Former Military!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

7/9 (Sunday, July 9th) - Save Mart Sundays & Kids Run The Bases w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: San Jose Giants

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

