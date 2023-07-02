Big Innings, Miscues Sink Ports on Saturday Night

Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies collected 15 hits and the Ports made six errors as Stockton fell on Saturday night at Banner Island Ballpark by the final of 13-6.

The Ports (28-45) found themselves in an early hole thanks to a three-run first for Fresno. Daniel Amaral led off with an infield single against Ports' starter James Gonzalez and advanced to third when Gonzalez made an errant throw to first that ended up down the right field line. Bryant Betancourt followed with a double to score Amaral making it 1-0 and moved to third when Ryan Ritter reached on an error by Ports third baseman Dereck Salom. With runners on first and third, Jamari Baylor singled to left field to make it 2-0, and after a double play left a runner at third base with two outs, Skyler Messinger reached on another error by Salom extending the Fresno lead to 3-0.

Salom got a run back for Stockton at the plate in the bottom of the third when he led off with a solo home run to left field to make it 3-1. The longball was Salom's first career home run.

The Grizzlies (42-31) stormed back in the top of the fifth to extend their lead. A walk and double put runners on second and third for Ritter who reached on an infield single to score Amaral from third base making it 4-1. After a walk put runners on the corners, Jesus Bugarin singled to left field to make it 5-1 and the Grizzly lead grew to 6-1 when Ritter scored on a wild pitch with two outs.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Ports got back into the game with a two-out rally. With two outs and runners on first and second, Cooper Uhl greeted new Fresno pitcher Carson Skipper with a single to right center to drive in TJ Schofield-Sam from second base to cut the deficit to 6-2. Cam Masterman followed with a double to the gap in right center to drive in both runners to make it 6-4.

The top of the seventh, however, saw the Grizzlies put the game away. Fresno scored seven times in the inning on run-scoring doubles by Bugarin, Jesus Ordoñez and Jean Perez and an RBI single by Bryant Betancourt breaking the game open and giving the Grizzlies a 13-4 lead.

The Ports got two in the eighth on a wild pitch and a Masterman sacrifice fly to make it 13-6 but were unable to muster any more offense against the Fresno bullpen.

Grizzlies starter Jordy Vargas (6-3) got the win allowing three runs on two hits over 5.2 innings with eight strikeouts. Gonzalez (3-5) took the loss for Stockton surrendering six runs (five earned) on eight hits over five innings. The lefty collected seven strikeouts while walking two.

The Ports will look to get back on track when Independence Weekend continues at Banner Island Ballpark with game five against the Grizzlies on Sunday evening with first pitch at 6:05 pm. Tickets are available at stocktonports.com.

