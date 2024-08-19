Lake County Captains Ready for 2024 Midwest League Playoffs

August 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







The Lake County Captains have just three regular-season series remaining before the 2024 Midwest League Playoffs begin. Lake County clinched the Midwest League East First Half Division Championship on Saturday, June 15. This was the team's 4th First Half Division title in franchise history, and first since 2010.

According to MLB Pipeline, the team's roster currently features three (3) Top 100 MLB prospects, and six (6) Top 30 Guardians prospects:

2B Travis Bazzana (#1 CLE, #13 MLB), 2024 MLB Draft #1 overall pick

1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez (#5 CLE, #76 MLB), 2024 MLB All-Star Futures Game selection

INF Angel Genao (#6 CLE, #94 MLB)

C Jacob Cozart (#13 CLE)

INF Alex Mooney (#24 CLE)

OF/2B Jake Fox (#27 CLE)

Now, Cleveland's High-A Affiliate has a chance to win its second championship in franchise history! The Captains are set to have home-field advantage throughout the Midwest League Playoffs. The team's potential postseason home schedule is below:

Midwest League East Division Championship Series (best of 3)

Game 2: Thursday, September 12 (6:35 p.m.)

Game 3 (if nec.): Friday, September 13 (6:35 p.m.)

Midwest League Championship Series (best of 3)

Game 2: Tuesday, September 17 (6:35 p.m.)

Game 3 (if nec.): Wednesday, September 18 (6:35 p.m.)

