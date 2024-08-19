Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio

Presented by AES Ohio

Tuesday, August 20 - Sunday, August 25, 2024

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 20 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, August 21 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, August 22 at 7:05 PM

Friday, August 23 at 7:05 PM*

Saturday, August 24 at 7:05 PM*

Sunday, August 25 at 1:05 PM

All Dragons games in 2024 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Friday and Saturday's games will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on both telecasts. Mike Vander Woude, the Voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, serves as color commentator on Friday. WDTN-TV Sports Director Jack Pohl will be Saturday's color commentator.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for this week's homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

Tuesday: LHP T.J. Sikkema

Wednesday: RHP Ryan Cardona

Thursday: RHP Brian Edgington

Friday: RHP Jose Franco

Saturday: RHP Mason Pelio

Sunday: RHP Gabriel Aguilera

Team update: The Dragons are on a five-game winning streak. With 18 games to play, Dayton currently holds first place in the Midwest League East Division second half standings by two and a half games.

A first-place finish would hand the Dragons a berth in the Midwest League Playoffs, which begin with the best-of-three East Division Series. The Dragons would host game one of the East Division Series on Tuesday, September 10 at Day Air Ballpark.

Should the Dragons win the East Division Series, Dayton would advance to the Midwest League Championship Series. The Dragons would host games two and three in the best-of-three championship series on Tuesday, September 17th and Wednesday, September 18th at Day Air Ballpark.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, August 20

National Anthem: Elaine Hale

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club

Wednesday, August 21

National Anthem: Hailey Sparks

Thursday, August 22

National Anthem: Sirena Evans

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Dayton Dance Conservatory

Friday, August 23

National Anthem: Chris Moran & Robert Rhodes

DJ Banana

Saturday, August 24

National Anthem & God Bless America: TSgt. Ainsley DeWitt, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Band of Flight

Honor Guard: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

ASL Interpreter: MSgt. Michelle Lee, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Sunday, August 25

National Anthem: Cove Spring

Princess Jade

Retirement Village People

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Wright State University Fencing Club

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, August 20: The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $5,000! One lucky fan will win big in the Dragons 50/50 raffle. Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to the Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between August 20 and September 1.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday - Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Thursday, August 22: The Dayton Dragons and Montgomery County Environmental Services are proud to team up for Heater's Recycling Bin Initiative (RBI). This year's second RBI night is Thursday. The free, fun, and educational program allows kids and families to learn about household recycling and how recycling benefits the economy and environment. All participants receive up to four Dragons lawn tickets to RBI Night at a Dragons game, exclusive RBI gifts, and eligibility to win other great Dragons prizes and experiences.

Friday, August 23: Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday game all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Saturday, August 24: American Celebration Night takes place on Saturday, concluding this season's Dragons Hometown Heroes Program. For the fifth and final time this year, the Dragons are proud to partner with the Dayton Development Coalition, HII Mission Technologies, Synergy Building Systems, and Reynolds & Reynolds for a tribute to all service men and women, past and present.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Located behind the batter's eye in center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is back on Saturday. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Sunday, August 25: Sunday is a Dragons Friends and Family Game at Day Air Ballpark. Friends and Family games, presented by Wendy's, are the best deal in town! Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and an exclusive Dragons hat. Friends and Family tickets start as low as $13. Fans can purchase tickets and check future Friends and Family dates at daytondragons.com/friends or by calling the Dragons box office at (937) 228-2287.

On Sunday, the Dragons and Montgomery County Environmental Services are partnering to host the first Zero Waste Event in Minor League Baseball. Zero Waste is not merely an end goal, but a set of guiding principles that strive toward eliminating waste at all stages of the chain. The aim is redefining the concept of waste and ensuring resources remain in use for as long as possible before being returned to the earth with little to no environmental impact. Stations with volunteers will be set up around Day Air Ballpark to educate fans on the proper way to discard their waste. The ultimate goals of this event are to learn how the Dragons can better divert gameday waste from landfills by recycling or composting, and educating fans on what Zero Waste is and how fans can continue to practice Zero Waste habits at home.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is on Sunday. Line up behind section 104 at the conclusion of the game and join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on the field for a lap around the bases. Kids who participate will receive a Graeter's Ice Cream coupon redeemable at participating locations.

The Great Clips Fun Zone returns Sunday. Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables behind the batter's eye near center field. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information and to check future dates, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

