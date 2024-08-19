Culpepper Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Maitan Placed on 7-Day IL
August 19, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Kaelen Culpepper has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Fort Myers. In a separate move, INF Kevin Maitan has been placed on the 7-day IL with a left hamstring strain. Culpepper will wear #20. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with six on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids opens up a 12-game road trip beginning against Dayton tomorrow at 6:05.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 19, 2024
- Culpepper Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Maitan Placed on 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Brantley Settle's Home Run for Life - South Bend Cubs
- Ruoff Mortgage Homestand Preview: August 20-25 - South Bend Cubs
- Lake County Captains Ready for 2024 Midwest League Playoffs - Lake County Captains
- Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio - Dayton Dragons
- Dow Diamond Protective Netting Extended: Project Will Enhance Guest Safety for Loons Games - Great Lakes Loons
- Butler Ends Long Day at the Ballpark with Walkoff Winner - Lansing Lugnuts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Culpepper Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Maitan Placed on 7-Day IL
- Cedar Rapids Pitching Leads Kernels Past Cubs 4-1
- Klein, Gonzalez Lead Kernels Past Cubs 6-3
- South Bend Erupts for 15 Runs on 17 Hits, Rocks Cedar Rapids 15-2
- South Bend Leads Wire-To-Wire, Cubs Top Kernels 6-4