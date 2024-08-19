Culpepper Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Maitan Placed on 7-Day IL

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Kaelen Culpepper has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Fort Myers. In a separate move, INF Kevin Maitan has been placed on the 7-day IL with a left hamstring strain. Culpepper will wear #20. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with six on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens up a 12-game road trip beginning against Dayton tomorrow at 6:05.

