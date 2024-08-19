Dow Diamond Protective Netting Extended: Project Will Enhance Guest Safety for Loons Games

MIDLAND, MI - The Great Lakes Loons are pleased to announce a significant safety enhancement at Dow Diamond. Starting with the upcoming homestand on August 20th, the protective netting will be extended to cover the left and right field bullpens, further ensuring the safety of guests.

This extension follows new safety requirements implemented by Major League Baseball, with Minor League Baseball stadiums required to extend protective netting down foul lines prior to the start of the 2025 season. The current netting will also be replaced with new, advanced material that offers greater visibility. The netting will now extend to the bullpens on both sides of the playing field, offering enhanced protection without compromising the game-day experience.

"Our top priority is the safety and enjoyment of our fans," said Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager of the Great Lakes Loons. "This new netting will provide a nearly invisible layer of protection, thanks to advancements in netting technology. While this change is designed to keep fans safe, we understand that it can limit some of the interaction with players. Additional investments were made to incorporate retractable netting in designated areas for fan engagement with players before scheduled game times."

The new netting will be made from state-of-the-art Kevlar material that is knotless, thinner than previous iterations, and offers a 97% visibility rate. The netting system is the new standard across professional baseball with Kevlar material being the preferred choice for MLB stadiums.

The Loons partnered with Delhi, NY, based Sportsfield Specialties on the project. Sportsfield Specialties is an industry leader in the manufacturing of sports construction equipment, with installations in 24 MLB and NFL stadiums.

For more information, please contact the Great Lakes Loons' front office at 989-837-2255 or visit our website at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

